Ace Indian shuttler on Sunday came out with yet another dominating performance as she defeated Indonesia's to clinch her maiden Gold women's singles title.

Sindhu, the Rio Olympic medalist, defeated Mariska 21-13, 21-14 in an arguably one-sided contest.

Top seed Sindhu, earlier in the semis, had to do little to brush aside fourth seed Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia 21-11, 21-19 to make it to her maiden final.