PWD scam: Kejriwal's govt comes under radar, ACB conducts searches in Delhi

This probe has come in the backdrop of graft allegations made by axed Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) carried out searches at various places in the capital in connection with its probe in the alleged



Three separate FIRs have been registered by the anti- graft body in the alleged PWD scam, including one against the company of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal.



A senior official said that they were carrying out searches at various places linked to those named in the FIR but refused to divulge further details.



The has been carrying out site inspection of the projects in north-west Delhi, for which the contracts were awarded, to collect evidence in the case.



Some PWD officials have also been probed in the matter.



The FIRs were registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), Rahul Sharma, alleging irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.



Sharma also gave a complaint alleging that he has been getting threats ever since he filed the complaint.



In the FIR, three companies have been named--Renu Constructions, owned by late Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar. The had also conducted raids at the PWD office last week and collected some files and the complainant was also examined.



Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation, which claims to monitor construction projects in the capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi.



It had alleged that the bills sent to the PWD for the works, which were not completed, were "false and fabricated".



Sharma had alleged that M/s Renu Construction Company, operated by Bansal, was awarded the contract to build a drainage system in north-west Delhi's Bakoli village in April, 2015.



"It had, in 2015-16, obtained a contract for the works which were never completed, while the payments were cleared. Even the bid and its technical marks were manipulated," the complaint, dated January 9, had alleged.



The invoices (purportedly obtained through an RTI application by RACO from the PWD) pertaining to the project were sent to the sales tax department for verification.



The department had informed in writing that the bills sent to the PWD were false and fabricated, Sharma had alleged.

