has become the cause of a frenzy today after II summoned her entire staff from across the for an emergency meeting at today.

Speculations are rife about the reason such an emergency meeting has been called. The staff will reportedly be addressed by the most senior officer of the Royal Household, Lord Chamberlain and the British Monarch's private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

It is said that the meeting is not related to a death or the health of the Queen or her spouse, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

is in a state of frenzy with various rumours floating around ranging from a death to abdication by the Queen.