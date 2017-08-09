Quit India Movement anniversary: Let's make a New India by 2022, says Modi

Observing the 75th anniversary of the movement Prime Minister on Wednesday urged the nation to make India free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism and to create a 'New India' by 2022.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to praise the sacrifices of all the bravehearts who were part of the movement to free India from the British rule.

"On the 75th anniversary of the historic movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement (sic)," he tweeted.

"Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022 (sic)," he added.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to create a nation on which the country's freedom fighters would be proud of.

"In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different (sic)," he tweeted.

"Let us work shoulder to shoulder to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of. #SankalpSeSiddhi (sic)," he added.

He also praised Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi for launching and leading this campaign which helped India to gain freedom.

"Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the entire nation came together with the aim of attaining freedom (sic)," he tweeted.



On the 75th anniversary of the historic movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement. — (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the entire nation came together with the aim of attaining freedom. https://t.co/ixJtixAQn0 — (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different. — (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022. pic.twitter.com/x4zbaxGKkN — (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

The nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Movement.

A number of events are being planned at organisational and local levels to mark the occasion.

This year's theme is "Sankalp se Siddhi- the attainment through resolve.

Prime Minister Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat programme had called for launching the mega campaign Sankalp Se Siddhi from today. He suggested youth, student organisations and NGOs to organise group discussions to bring forth new ideas.

Prime Minister Modi termed the month of August as a month of revolution as the non-cooperation movement was launched on August 1, 1920, Quit-India movement on August 9, 1942 and on August 15, 1947 India became independent.

Both Houses of Parliament will hold a special session on the occasion. Both Houses will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for the special session's proceedings.

All parties are also expected to express their views on the movement, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

The Archives of India is organizing a special exhibition in New Delhi from today to mark the 75th year of Movement and Azad Hind Fauz. The two big events of the Indian history will be displayed through thousands of declassified files and documents.

The Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)