R Ashwin clarifies 'job opportunities' tweet, says it is non-political

To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017
However, Ashwin soon clarified his comments, saying that his previous post has nothing to do with politics.
Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting
