R Ashwin clarifies 'job opportunities' tweet, says it is non-political

Ashwin's earlier tweet on job openings was perceived as a veiled attack at 'Chinnamma'

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after England were all out during the 3rd day of 2nd Test Cricket match in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: PTO)

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has rubbished the media reports claiming that his recent tweet on 'job opportunities' was an attack on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala, who is set to take charge as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister.

In what was seemed as a veiled attack at 'Chinnamma' Sasikala, Ashwin wrote on Twitter earlier on Monday that there could be 234 job openings soon in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

However, Ashwin soon clarified his comments, saying that his previous post has nothing to do with politics.

