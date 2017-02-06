R Ashwin clarifies 'job opportunities' tweet, says it is non-political

Ace Indian off-spinner has rubbished the media reports claiming that his recent tweet on 'job opportunities' was an attack on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala, who is set to take charge as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister.

In what was seemed as a veiled attack at 'Chinnamma' Sasikala, Ashwin wrote on earlier on Monday that there could be 234 job openings soon in the Assembly.

To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017

Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting

However, Ashwin soon clarified his comments, saying that his previous post has nothing to do with politics.