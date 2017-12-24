JUST IN
PM Modi likely to attend Davos Summit; SRK, over 100 Indian CEOs may join
R K Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran leads with 64,984 votes after 13 rounds

The outcome of byelectionhas been touted as one that could establish several political indicators

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

T T V Dhinakaran

After 13 rounds of counting, T T V Dhinakaran, the nephew of V K Sasikala, is all set to wrest the prestigious Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll. 

The counting, which would be of 18 rounds across 258 booths, started on Sunday morning. 

Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an independent candidate after the Edappadi K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK won the Two Leaves symbol, secured 64,984 votes, as against 33,446 votes for E Madhusudhanan, a senior leader of AIADMK, and 17,145 votes for N Maruthu Ganesh of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karu Nagarajan secured 408 votes.  

The trends so far show that the competition is between the AIADMK candidate and Dhinakaran, who leads the Sasikala faction of AIADMK.
