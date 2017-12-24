R K Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran leads with 64,984 votes after 13 rounds

After 13 rounds of counting, T T V Dhinakaran, the nephew of V K Sasikala, is all set to wrest the prestigious Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll. After 13 rounds of counting, T T V Dhinakaran, the nephew of V K Sasikala, is all set to wrest the prestigious Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll.

The counting, which would be of 18 rounds across 258 booths, started on Sunday morning.

Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an independent candidate after the Edappadi K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam faction of won the Two Leaves symbol, secured 64,984 votes, as against 33,446 votes for E Madhusudhanan, a senior leader of AIADMK, and 17,145 votes for N Maruthu Ganesh of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karu Nagarajan secured 408 votes.

The trends so far show that the competition is between the candidate and Dhinakaran, who leads the Sasikala faction of