R K Singh: A new minister in Modi govt and the man who once arrested Advani

Former Union Home Secretary and MP from Arrah Raj Kumar Singh is a no-nonsense person, who has had a distinguished four-decade career as an IAS officer, before becoming a full-time politician in 2013.



Singh, 64, first came to limelight in 1990 when he was given the task of arresting LK Advani in Samastipur in when the veteran was on his Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya, by the then chief minister Yadav.



The 1975 batch IAS officer joined the after his retirement in 2013.He served both in and at the Centre in different capacities, including as secretary defence production in the government, joint secretary in the home ministry, when Advani was the home minister, and head of government's departments of home, industries, public works and district magistrate ofHe successfully contested the 2014 poll from Arrah. He is known for his contributions to schemes for modernisation of police and prison, and laying down a framework for disaster management.It was during the tenure of Singh as union home secretary, Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab and Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru were hanged.As a union home secretary, Singh also oversaw alleged saffron terror cases involving blasts in Malegaon and Samjhauta Express and had courted controversy by releasing names of some suspects.He had also criticised the process of distribution of tickets by the in 2015 assembly elections, which the party lost.However, with his induction in the Modi ministry, Singh seemed to have made up with the leadership and he was rewarded for the administrative acumen.A well-read man, Singh studied English literature at St. Stephens College, Delhi, and got a Bachelors Degree in Law thereafter.He also went on to study at the RVB Delft University in the Netherlands. Before joining the IAS, he was selected to the Indian Police Service where he had served one year.