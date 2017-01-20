Rabi acreage nears end with higher area compared to drought year

Till January 20, rabi crops have been sown in 62.83 million hectares, 6% more than last year

As sowing of rabi crops reaches its last stage, the area covered is more than in 2015, but compared to the last normal monsoon year of 2013, the acreage does not show a significant rise. Both 2014 and 2015 were drought years. This year, sowing is complete in more than 98.4% of the normal area. Till January 20, rabi crops have been sown in 62.83 million hectares, 6% more than last year and over 34% more than the average of the last five years. Wheat, the largest rabi crop has been planted in 31.31 million hectares, 7.25% more than last year and ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee