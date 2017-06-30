Radio jockeys: Now, they are celebrities in their own right

Before airing any prank, we take consent from the person on the call, says Naved

It was a perfectly mundane July evening in 2016 that soon became a nightmare for many in Gurugram. A monsoon downpour brought the city to a grinding halt, leaving people stuck in their cars for up to six hours. As horns blared around them, drivers and occupants had only one loyal companion — the good old radio. “When tempers are flying, your favourite song on the radio can do a lot to calm you down,” says Priyanka Chawla, a start-up employee who works in Gurugram. That night, radio jockeys — the stars of the airwaves — shared their own stories ...

Manavi Kapur and Nikita Puri