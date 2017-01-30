Raees and Kaabil give Bollywood its best January in years

After a tepid 2016, Bollywood seems to be getting its groove back in 2017. With an extended weekend of five days, Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama Raees and Hrithik Roshan's revenge thriller Kaabil have resulted in almost Rs 150 crore (net after tax) in collections in the last weekend of January. While Raees has raked in Rs 93.24 crore, Kaabil made around Rs 55 crore.

Released on January 25, both the films hoped to make the most of an extended weekend owing to Republic Day falling on Thursday this year. In the past, whenever two leading actors have released movies on the same day, both the sides suffered losses, the most recent example being Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani in 2015. Both the films did fairly well at the box office, but pundits estimated that each could have made at least 20% more in lifetime collections, had the clash been avoided.

That does not seem to be the case this time around as both films seem to be holding their own. While Kaabil's business may be smaller than Raees', it was expected experts say. "It has a lot to do with perception and popularity. Hrithik is a star in his own right, but the pull Shah Rukh has at the is huge. Having said that, given the costs of the films, both have done very well for a non-festive opening," says an analyst.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, Pictures adds: "Three things have helped both films maintain business - they both are different, both have big stars and both have content that has been accepted by audiences. Good content always finds long legs at the box office, and so over the five days, both the films have maintained and grown their business."

While Raees is a period film set in Gujarat extolling the rise and fall of a bootlegger, Kaabil starts off as a love story and turns into a revenge saga. Perhaps the only commonality in both the films is heavy use of action, a genre that has found much acceptance at the box office.

"This is also perhaps the best January Bollywood has seen in a long time. Not only have the two new releases done well, but almost 50% of Dangal's lifetime has come in January," further adds Gianchandani. Dangal, which released on December 23 last year, is the highest grossing Bollywood film ever at Rs 385 crore (net after tax) in India. The three combined have contributed almost Rs 300 crore to the Indian revenue in January so far.

was made at an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore (end to end cost) while Kaabil took around Rs 50 crore to make.

Gaurav Verma, chief revenue officer, Red Chillies (a co-producer on Raees) says: "Our strategy for distribution was simple - get as many people as possible in the opening weekend to the theatres to watch Raees. Knowing the content we have made and the appeal that it will have, we took the film to 3,000 screens in India, and nearly 1,000 screens overseas."

He said that demonetisation has not really impacted business at the box office. "After the success of Dangal, it is clear that people who want to watch good films, will make their way to the theatres," says Verma. Gianchandani agrees: "We saw the effect of demonetisation wear off in November itself with Dear Zindagi and then Befikre and Dangal."

Overseas, Khan's popularity has ensured the film touches $10 million in the first week. was released in more than 30 overseas markets, including major traditional markets - Middle East, North America, UK and Australia. "Thanks to digitisation, it is now much simpler and cost effective to take movies to the international market. So now, we try and consolidate the traditional markets and this we have done by adding an element of localisation," said Verma.

This localisation can come in different forms. In this case, it is the Arabic version of the film's hit song Zaalima. A similar tact was used in 2015's Dilwale, when the song Gerua was released with an Arabic version. Apart from this, films going to international markets have local language dubs and/or sub-titles as well. Estimates peg Kaabil's international business at around $3 million. It, however, went to fewer markets than Raees.

While Raees is looking at a lifetime in the range of Rs 120 to 150 crore, experts expect Kaabil also finish its sojourn at the theatres with Rs 85 to 100 crore under its belt. While the individual collections may vary, experts have consensus that both films put together will make Rs 250 crore, which will be a new high for a January release.

Raees

Budget - Rs 65 crore

First Day - Rs 20.42 crore

Five Day weekend - Rs 93.24 crore

Produced by - Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani) and Red Chillies Entertainment ( and Gauri Khan)

Kaabil

Budget - Rs 50 crore

First Day - Rs 10.43 crore

Five Day weekend - Rs 54 crore

Produced by - Filmkraft (Rakesh Roshan)