'Raees' vs 'Kaabil': SRK-starrer ahead in the box office race

'Raees' collected Rs. 92.25 crore, reports Box Office India

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Kaabil, Raees, movie
Posters of Kaabil (L) and Raees

The box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, at the moment, seems to be going in one direction.

The SRK-starrer is ahead of the Sanjay Gupta-directorial by a big margin as it has, since its release, collected Rs. 92.25 crore, reports Box Office India.

The total business of Kaabil, on the other hand, is Rs 54 crore.

Both the flicks released on January 25. While the Rahul Dholakia-directorial was opened on 2700 screens, Kaabil got around 2200 screens.

