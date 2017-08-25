Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer: No clear favourites at the 2017 US Open

In one of those strangely uninspiring matches at Montreal two Sundays ago, Roger Federer, for once, was made to look his age by a much younger and sharper Alexander Zverev. For the 36-year-old Federer, these were the first signs that the rigours of a glorious — and exacting — season were finally catching up with him. Everything is so absurdly timeless about Federer that the average tennis fan’s mind sometimes refuses to accept the fact that the laws of fatigue apply to Federer’s paranormally hardy body as well. And, for a man his age, the battle scars ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?