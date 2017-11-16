Rafale deal isn't overpriced: IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday said the is not overpriced.

is a pact between India and Dassault Aviation SA's to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The chief's statement comes days after party said that a "huge scam" was brewing in the Centre over the deal.

Addressing a press conference here, chief said, I think we have negotiated a better deal in the Rafale contract than what we did in MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft). There is no controversy. What is the controversy I don't understand? It is not overpriced."

He further said that the has negotiated a very good deal.

The has alleged that promoted the interest of Prime Minister's capitalist allies, by signing the Rafale aircraft agreement for purchase of 36 fighter aircrafts without following the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).

Addressing a press conference of Tuesday, party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that the the aircraft were being bought at an "inflated price".