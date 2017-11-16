Rafale deal isn't overpriced: IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday said the Rafale deal
is not overpriced.
Rafale deal
is a pact between India and Dassault Aviation SA's to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
The IAF
chief's statement comes days after Congress
party said that a "huge scam" was brewing in the Centre over the deal.
Addressing a press conference here, IAF
chief said, I think we have negotiated a better deal in the Rafale contract than what we did in MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft). There is no controversy. What is the controversy I don't understand? It is not overpriced."
He further said that the government
has negotiated a very good deal.
The Congress
has alleged that Modi government
promoted the interest of Prime Minister's capitalist allies, by signing the Rafale aircraft agreement for purchase of 36 fighter aircrafts without following the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).
Addressing a press conference of Tuesday, Congress
party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that the the aircraft were being bought at an "inflated price".
