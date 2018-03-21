JUST IN
Rahul campaigns in Karnataka for third time, visits Shringeri Temple

This is the third time Rahul Gandhi has visited poll-bound Karnataka for election campaigns

ANI  |  Chikmagalur, Karnataka 

Chikmagalur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi offer prayers at Sharadamba Temple, Sringeri Mutt, during his visit to Chikmagalur, in Karnataka on Wednesday | PTI Photo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visited Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Karnataka's Chikmagalur district on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, visited Sharadamba temple in Sringeri Mutt today.

He also interacted with the students of the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University in Sringeri Mutt.

Later in the day, he will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

"Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University," Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day.

Chikmagalur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt during his visit to Chikmagalur, in Karnataka on Wednesday | PTI Photo



Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it. Earlier, the Congress had dethroned the BJP in Karnataka in 2013.
