Rahul campaigns in Karnataka for third time, visits Shringeri Temple

Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders, visited Shringeri in Karnataka's district on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, visited in Mutt today.

He also interacted with the students of the Sanskrit University in Mutt.

Later in the day, he will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

"Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Mutt and the Rajiv Sanskrit University," tweeted earlier in the day.

Chikmagalur: interacts with Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Mutt during his visit to Chikmagalur, in on Wednesday | PTI Photo





Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by leaders, from both the and the While the ruling is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it. Earlier, the had dethroned the BJP in in 2013.