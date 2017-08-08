Rahul didn't take SPG security on 6 foreign trips in last 2 yrs: Rajnath

-
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was away from India on six occasions for 72 days without taking any SPG security along, posing grave threat to himself, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said on Tuesday today.
He was responding to allegations by Congress members that Gandhi could have been killed in Gujarat where stones were pelted on his car last week.
Responding to the issue raised by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said the nation as well as the House want to know what Rahul wants to hide by not taking SPG protection along, when he left India on six occasions totalling 72 days.
Earlier, Kharge alleged that if one of the stones had hit their leader, he could have been killed.
