Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of undermining RBI's autonomy

Congress Vice President on Monday accused Prime Minister of undermining the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Gandhi scion said the central bank was not given due importance while implementing demonetisation.

Speaking at 'Vijay Sankalp' convention of party workers here in Rishikesh, Gandhi alleged: "The governor got a letter a day before that PM Modi took the decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The soul of the financial RBI, which is roughly 60-70 years old, was killed in a minute. Now, only one person will run the country."

The employee unions of the last week on Friday had expressed their deep concern over alleged interference by the central government in the affairs of the apex bank by appointing its officer to oversee chest currency operations in view of demonetisation.

Referring to the recent controversy over the Khadi and Village Industries Commission's (KVIC) decision to replace Modi with Mahatma Gandhi on its calendars and diaries, the Congress leader said Modi wanted to run the country on his own by suppressing everyone's voice.

"PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi's mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country," the Congress Vice President said.

"He (Modi) wants one-man rule in the country. He wants others to vanish, their voice to fall silent, and people should listen to his Mann Ki Baat only. However, one cannot govern this way," he added.

He further alleged that Modi worked for industrialists.

"A suit of Rs 15 lakh and spinning wheel -- there is a contradiction. Spinning wheel represents poor people, weaker section, which connect them with economic progress. On one hand, Modi clicks photo with a spinning wheel while on another, he works for top 50 industrialists," Gandhi said.

"PM Modi always talks of the poor but have you seen him clicked with any poor, its only the rich and powerful who are seen by his side in frames," he told the gathering.

He also took on the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and said while brave soldiers of the Indian Army were sacrificing their lives, the RSS and BJP refuse to salute the tricolour.

The Congress leader alleged that RSS had never unfurled national flag 'Tiranga' at its headquarter in Nagpur in 52 years

"The BJP and the RSS still salute a 'bhagwa' (saffron) flag," he added.