Rahul Gandhi convoy attack: Delhi Congress to organise protest march today

In the wake of the attack on vice-president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in while he was on a visit to the flood-affected state, the Pradesh Committee, under the leadership of Maken, will organise a protest march on Saturday commencing from Teen Murthi Bhawan to Bhawan, Kautilya Marg at 2:30 pm today.

spokesperson on Friday had said that (BJP) goons allegedly pelted heavy stones at Rahul's car on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Gujarat's Dhanera.

After this assertion, Gandhi further attacked Prime Minister Modi saying such obstacles like raising black flags, throwing stones won't stop them from helping people.

took to Twitter and wrote, " Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people."



Surjewala branded the attack on Gandhi's convoy "disgusting and disgraceful," accusing the ruling (BJP) saying the latter must know the truth can't be silenced.

Also, earlier, Rahul visited flood affected areas in where he was shown black flags by a group of protesters.

Addressing the villagers and the media, said that he was in the other day, on Friday and now in

Amidst his speech, few people waved black flags to which he asked the guards to let them in, and said, "I don't care."

"It's a difficult and grievous time for all of you and so I wanted to come amongst you all," he said addressing the crowd.

Following this, reacting to the Congress' barbs and demand of launching a probe into the incident, Chief Minister has informed that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the incident in detail and assured that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty.



The Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate the incident in detail & will take strict action against those found responsible. https://t.co/v58ltUs4ZS — (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017

"Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate in detail&will take strict action against those found responsible (sic)," Rupani tweeted.

Rupani had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and assure an inquiry into the same.

"I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible," he tweeted.

