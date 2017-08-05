Rahul Gandhi convoy attack: Delhi Congress to organise protest march today

-
ALSO READNot allowed to speak on farmers' issues in the Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi is a failure; his partymen scared to ask him to step down: BJP Congress expels Barkha Singh for attacking Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken After Lovely, Barkha Shukla now leaves Congress; blames Maken, Rahul Gandhi Terror attack on Amarnath yatra is the most reprehensible act: Arun Jaitley
-
In the wake of the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat while he was on a visit to the flood-affected state, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, under the leadership of Ajay Maken, will organise a protest march on Saturday commencing from Teen Murthi Bhawan to Gujarat Bhawan, Kautilya Marg at 2:30 pm today.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday had said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons allegedly pelted heavy stones at Rahul's car on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Gujarat's Dhanera.
After this assertion, Gandhi further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying such obstacles like raising black flags, throwing stones won't stop them from helping people.
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people."
नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नारों से, काले झंडों से और पत्थरों से हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं, हम अपनी पूरी ताकत लोगों की मदद करने में लगाएंगे— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 4, 2017
Surjewala branded the attack on Gandhi's convoy "disgusting and disgraceful," accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the latter must know the truth can't be silenced.
Also, earlier, Rahul visited flood affected areas in Gujarat where he was shown black flags by a group of protesters.
Addressing the villagers and the media, Rahul Gandhi said that he was in Assam the other day, Rajasthan on Friday and now in Gujarat.
Amidst his speech, few people waved black flags to which he asked the guards to let them in, and said, "I don't care."
"It's a difficult and grievous time for all of you and so I wanted to come amongst you all," he said addressing the crowd.
Following this, reacting to the Congress' barbs and demand of launching a probe into the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has informed that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the incident in detail and assured that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty.
The Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate the incident in detail & will take strict action against those found responsible. https://t.co/v58ltUs4ZS— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017
"Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate in detail&will take strict action against those found responsible (sic)," Rupani tweeted.
Rupani had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and assure an inquiry into the same.
"I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible," he tweeted.
I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible.— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU