Rahul Gandhi elected Congress chief unopposed, to take charge on Dec 16

The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a rally in Aravali district
Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party's central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced here today.

Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, he told reporters here.


The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray.

Rahul Gandhi succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained in the post for 19 years.

The CEA received a total of 89 nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi's name for the top post. All the nomination papers were found to be valid, Ramachandran said.

"Since the withdrawal of date/time is over and as there is only one candidate (Rahul), as per Article XVII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Rahul Gandhi elected as president of the Indian National Congress," Ramachandran said.

Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 16:19 IST

