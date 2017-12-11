Rahul Gandhi elected Congress chief unopposed, to take charge on Dec 16

has been elected unopposed as president, party's central authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced here today.



will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, he told reporters here.



The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray.succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained in the post for 19 years.The CEA received a total of 89 nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi's name for the top post. All the nomination papers were found to be valid, Ramachandran said.became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.