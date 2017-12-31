JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi joins Sonia in Goa to ring in the New Year

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa, her third visit to the state this year, on December 27

IANS  |  Panaji 

Rahul Gandhi recently replaced his mother as president of the Congress party

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa to join his mother Sonia Gandhi to usher in the New Year, a party official said on Sunday.

The official told IANS that the newly appointed party president arrived in Goa late Saturday night and is expected to stay for a couple of days.

"Rahul Gandhi arrived by a private flight. He will be joining his mother at the Leela Goa in Varca beach village in South Goa, where they will celebrate New Year's together," the official said.

Since the visit was a private one, the Congress President is not expected to meet any party official during his stay.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa, her third visit to the state this year, on December 27.

Photos of her cycling at the five-star resort went viral after Riteish Deshmukh, actor and son of late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, uploaded them on the social media.

 
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 14:50 IST

