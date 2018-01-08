Rahul Gandhi meets Bahrain Crown Prince; discusses mutual issues

on Monday with of Shaikh bin Hamad Al Khalifa here and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest during his first foreign trip after becoming the



Gandhi, who is here as a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King bin Isa Al Khalifa.



He will address a convention of NRIs and meet the country's Prime Minister bin Al-Khalifa."Had a good meeting with of Bahrain, HRH Shaikh bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to and Bahrain," Gandhi said in a tweet.The also with Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Daily News reported.According to a statement issued by the yesterday, Gandhi will be the guest at valedictory session of a function organised by of Origin (GOPIO) today.Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said.He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian-origin tomorrow."NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip yesterday.Gandhi is expected to return to on January 9.