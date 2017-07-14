Rahul Gandhi mocks RBI Guv on scrapped notes; says govt needs math tutor

Vice President and senior party leader P on Thursday poked fun at Governor Urjit Patel over his remarks that the scrapped notes deposited after the November 8 were still being counted.

"GOI (Government of India) looking for a math tutor. Please apply to PMO ASAP (as soon as possible) (smiley)," posted on Twitter attaching a report by Firstpost.

also took a dig at the Reserve Bank of India chief, asking if the central bank had not heard of "leasing".

" buying note counting machines eight months after demonetisation! Has the not heard of 'leasing'," the former Finance Minister tweeted.

Eight months after was announced in November 2016, the chief refused to give the total amount of junked notes deposited with various banks, saying they are still being counted.



