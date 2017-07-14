Rahul Gandhi mocks RBI Guv on scrapped notes; says govt needs math tutor

-
ALSO READRahul Gandhi, Chidambaram poke fun at RBI over counting scrapped notes T N Ninan on former RBI governor Y V Reddy's new book Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of undermining RBI's autonomy Former RBI governor wanted to quit twice on growing differences with PC Almost resigned from RBI on differences with Chidambaram: Ex-Governor YV Reddy
-
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader P Chidambaram on Thursday poked fun at RBI Governor Urjit Patel over his remarks that the scrapped notes deposited after the November 8 demonetisation were still being counted.
"GOI (Government of India) looking for a math tutor. Please apply to PMO ASAP (as soon as possible) (smiley)," Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter attaching a report by Firstpost.
Chidambaram also took a dig at the Reserve Bank of India chief, asking if the central bank had not heard of "leasing".
"RBI buying note counting machines eight months after demonetisation! Has the RBI not heard of 'leasing'," the former Finance Minister tweeted.
Eight months after demonetisation was announced in November 2016, the RBI chief refused to give the total amount of junked notes deposited with various banks, saying they are still being counted.
GOI looking for a Math tutor. Please apply to PMO ASAP
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU