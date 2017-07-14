Rahul Gandhi mocks RBI Guv on scrapped notes; says govt needs math tutor

TRENDING ON BS
It's shrinking, but is it dying? Six mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader P Chidambaram on Thursday poked fun at RBI Governor Urjit Patel over his remarks that the scrapped notes deposited after the November 8 demonetisation were still being counted.

"GOI (Government of India) looking for a math tutor. Please apply to PMO ASAP (as soon as possible) (smiley)," Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter attaching a report by Firstpost.

Chidambaram also took a dig at the Reserve Bank of India chief, asking if the central bank had not heard of "leasing".

"RBI buying note counting machines eight months after demonetisation! Has the RBI not heard of 'leasing'," the former Finance Minister tweeted.

Eight months after demonetisation was announced in November 2016, the RBI chief refused to give the total amount of junked notes deposited with various banks, saying they are still being counted.
 

