-
ALSO READRight to Privacy a fundamental right, rules Supreme Court Privacy a fundamental right: Social media hails landmark SC ruling Right to privacy: These links will help you understand what is at stake Privacy a fundamental right, says SC: All you need to know about the issue Right to privacy in the Supreme Court: A timeline of how we reached here
-
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the right to privacy as a fundamental right and said it was a major blow to "fascist forces" and a rejection of the BJP's ideology of "suppression through surveillance".
The judgement was a "victory for every Indian", Gandhi said on Twitter.
"Welcome the SC verdict upholding Right to Privacy as an intrinsic part of individual's liberty, freedom and dignity. The SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces," he tweeted.
Welcome the SC verdict upholding #RightToPrivacy as an intrinsic part of individual's liberty, freedom & dignity. A victory for every Indian— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017
It was a "sound rejection" of the BJP's ideology of "suppression through surveillance", Gandhi said.
SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces.A sound rejection of the BJP's ideology of suppression through surveillance#RightToPrivacy— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court today unanimously declared that the right to privacy was a fundamental right under the Constitution.
A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that the right was "an intrinsic part of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and the entire Part III of the Constitution".
The ruling on the highly contentious issue dealt with petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for people seeking to benefit from various social welfare schemes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU