Rahul Gandhi's anti-note ban rant: Hoarders turned black money into white

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and said during the note ban all the hoarders turned their black money into white.
Addressing a rally in Banaskantha of poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul said, "During Modi ji's note ban all the hoarders in India converted all their black money into white."
Earlier in the day, the Congress scion had cornered Modi for favouring few top businessmen and ignoring the small traders.
Rahul, who is on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra, began his election campaign from Banaskantha.
He will address a series of public meetings covering Danta, Palanpur, Mota, Deesa, Wadinath Temple, Thara, Totana, Roda, Kansada Darwaja and Patan.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Rahul also demanded to scrap GST on essential commodities, bringing petrol, diesel, gas cylinders under the GST ambit and fix a uniform rate, not more than 18 per cent.
The political parties have been campaigning vigorously and not leaving a single opportunity to attack each other verbally in the light of the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.
