Rahul Gandhi's style of politics undemocratic, says BJP President Amit Shah

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday described Congress President Rahul Gandhi's style of politics in Parliament as "undemocratic" after the opposition party created a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Shah's comments came at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

The meeting was attended by Modi too.

Slamming the Congress for disturbing Parliament over the Rafale jets deal with France, Shah explained the main points about the agreement. "But will it be good for the nation to discuss details of each and every component?"

Shah also praised the Union Budget 2018, saying it was meant to benefit the farmers and the middle class.
First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 15:42 IST

