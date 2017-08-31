Rahul Gandhi to speak at prestigious UC Berkeley on 'India At 70'

vice president will speak at a prestigious American university on September 11 on his view of contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy, the varsity has announced.



Gandhi will give a lecture on 'India At 70: Reflections On The Path Forward', an event sponsored by the Institute of International Studies Berkeley Research on Contemporary India Program and the Institute for South Studies at the (UC), the university said on its website.



" has led the reorganisation of India's Party since becoming the vice president of the party in 2013. At UC Berkeley, he will offer his reflections on contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy. He follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, who delivered a historic speech at Berkeley in 1949," it said.Meanwhile, Rights group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has called upon the university to withdraw the speaking invitation to Gandhi, citing the party's alleged role in the anti-Sikh riots that erupted following the assassination of Gandhi's grandmother former Indian Prime Minister in 1984.