JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi asks ministers to take part in cleanliness drive from Sep 15 to Oct 2
Business Standard

Rahul meets US scientists to understand utility of solar power for India

After his visit to the solar research centre, Gandhi flew to Los Angeles

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed students of the University of California, Berkeley, on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward'. Photo: Twitter (@INCIndia)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has visited a research centre in California and interacted with scientists to understand the utility of solar power for India.

Gandhi, 47, spent several hours at Sun Power and sought information on its advantages and disadvantages.


"Idea (behind visiting the center) was to really understand implications (of solar system) in India," senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who accompanied Gandhi, said after his visit to Sun Power's research centre in the Silicon Valley.

After his visit to the solar research center, Gandhi flew to Los Angeles.

He is scheduled to interact with members of the think- tank community and local leaders there.

A day earlier, Gandhi visited the Tesla factory in Fremont in California.

"To me, Rahul Gandhi is not just India's leader, he is a global leader. Today there is a vacuum of global leadership," Pitroda said.

First Published: Wed, September 13 2017. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements