Rahul, Left leaders call on DMK chief M Karunanidhi

Rahul Gandhi said he was "very happy" to call on Karunanidhi & described the meeting as "very nice"

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi greets DMK Chief M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 94th birthdayat his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Left party leaders called on DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Sunday and wished him well.

Rahul Gandhi, after visiting the nonagenarian leader at his Gopalapuram residence, said he was "very happy" to call on Karunanidhi and described the meeting as "very nice."



"He is much, much better, he was very nice to me," he told reporters.

He said Karunanidhi was much better than the previous time he visited him in December last at a private hospital here.

DMK celebrated Karunanidhi's 94th birthday and 60 years of his legislative career yesterday in Chennai and leaders including Rahul Gandhi took part in the event.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accompanied by party State Secretary G Ramakrishnan, and Rajya Sabha MP, TK Rangarajan called on Karunanidhi.

Yechury said Karunanidhi was looking much better and wished him well.

Also, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, senior CPI leader D Raja visited the DMK chief.

