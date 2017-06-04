Rahul, Left leaders call on DMK chief M Karunanidhi

Rahul Gandhi said he was "very happy" to call on Karunanidhi & described the meeting as "very nice"

vice president and Left party leaders called on on Sunday and wished him well.



Rahul Gandhi, after visiting the nonagenarian leader at his Gopalapuram residence, said he was "very happy" to call on Karunanidhi and described the meeting as "very nice."



"He is much, much better, he was very nice to me," he told reporters.



He said Karunanidhi was much better than the previous time he visited him in December last at a private hospital here.



DMK celebrated Karunanidhi's 94th birthday and 60 years of his legislative career yesterday in and leaders including took part in the event.



(M) general secretary accompanied by party State Secretary G Ramakrishnan, and MP, TK Rangarajan called on Karunanidhi.



Yechury said Karunanidhi was looking much better and wished him well.



Also, general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, senior leader D Raja visited the

