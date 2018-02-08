Rahul my boss too, will work with like-minded parties to defeat BJP: Sonia

Launching an all-out attack on the BJP and the Modi government, today said she would work with like-minded political parties to ensure its defeat in the next Addressing the Parliamentary Party, of which she is the chairperson, Gandhi alleged that the government was orchestrating violence against minorities to polarise society for narrow political gains. This would be seen in too, which goes to the polls in a few months, she said. Gandhi told party MPs to work with dedication, loyalty and enthusiasm with to strengthen the party and said he was her boss too. "We have elected a new and on your behalf and on my own, I wish him all the very best.

He is now my boss too - let there be no doubt about that - and I know that all of you will work with him with the same dedication, loyalty and enthusiasm as you did with me. "I am confident that we will work cohesively under his leadership to revive our party's fortunes. That process has begun," she said. Gandhi also dubbed the as one, not in sync with reality. This, she said, was evident in the prime minister's speech in the yesterday.