Rahul not competent to judge PM speech, says BJP after Indira, Amma mix up

The (BJP) on Thursday said that vice-president is not competent enough to comment on Prime Minister Modi's speech.

leader Jafar Islam said that Gandhi needs to understand the situation of the country.

"A person who doesn't know the difference between and Indira is not competent enough to speak about the Independence Day speech by the Prime Minister," said Islam.

Echoing similar sentiments, another leader S Prakash said that Gandhi needs to refrain from making irresponsible statements.

"He said that the Chinese premiere came to and he was entertained by Prime Minister Modi. He should not be making these statements as these can lead to sparks between the two nations," said Prakash.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi cornered Prime Minister Modi and said that the latter gave the short speech as he has nothing to talk about now.

"My mother went to Red Fort on August 15. She told me later that PM gave a very short speech. PM Modi is reducing the duration of his speeches as now he has nothing to talk about," Rahul said in a public meeting in Karnataka.