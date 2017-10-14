Rahul, Smriti turn to 'shayaris' to trade barbs over Global Hunger Index

Union Minister on Saturday hit back at over the 'couplet' that the vice-president had tweeted on Friday.

Quoting the poet of modern Hindi literature Dushyant Kumar, Gandhi had written on the micro-blogging site, "If you are hungry, be patient! So what if you have no bread? Hunger is a hot topic, these days. Of debate in the Durbar!

If you are hungry, be patient!

So what if you have no bread?

Hunger is a hot topic, these days

Of debate in the Durbar!

- Dushyant Kr — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 13, 2017

The vice-president was referring to the recently released Global Hunger Index.

Responding to Gandhi's salvo, Irani on Saturday tweeted, "Have patience, the power of hunger. So what if you do not have the statistics. Collect all the selfish people as they will make noise to defame the nation."

The Twitter war between the two political heavyweights didn't end here. "Not surprising that in his keenness to run down Hon PM, maligns the Nation," Irani said in another tweet.

Not suprising that in his keenness to run down Hon PM, maligns the Nation. https://t.co/5eFEvM3slo — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 14, 2017



Recently, was in Amethi, which Rahul Gandhi's represents in the Lok Sabha. Irani had poked holes in Gandhi's work in his constituency over the last decade.