Rahul suggests ideas for Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Doklam, unemployment, rapes

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana. Gandhi's question to Modi came after the PM asked people to pitch ideas for the next 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year. He wrote on Twitter:

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state. The Congress president's attack came after Prime Minister Modi, through Twitter, urged people to share their ideas for his first radio address of 2018. Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: Radio programe 'Mann Ki Baat', which Prime Minister hosts on the last Sunday of every month, is scheduled for January 28.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 19:20 IST

