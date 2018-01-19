Rahul suggests ideas for Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Doklam, unemployment, rapes

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana. Gandhi's question to Modi came after the PM asked people to pitch ideas for the next 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year. He wrote on Twitter:
The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state. The Congress president's attack came after Prime Minister Modi, through Twitter, urged people to share their ideas for his first radio address of 2018. Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted:
Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS 2.
Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018
Radio programe 'Mann Ki Baat', which Prime Minister hosts on the last Sunday of every month, is scheduled for January 28.
It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first 'Mann Ki Baat' on 28th January? Let me know on the NM Mobile App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/XSN2MDd905— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2018
