Rahul terms Gujarat model as 'Narendra Modi marketing model'

vice-president on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister over ' model' and termed it as ' Modi marketing model'.

“Using power of women in Gujarat, small and medium businesses and utilising power of youth after educating them is real ' model'. What has been done by the BJP government in the past 22 years is not model, instead it is Modi marketing model and now it has become model,” Rahul said.

While addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad, Rahul said that the real model is in the utilisation of power of women, small and medium businesses and educated youths.

This is not the first time that the has questioned the state's model of development.

“ doesn’t just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen,” said Rahul, who is on a two-day tour to and is interacting with fishermen in Porbandar, Dalits in Sanand and pharmaceutical industrialists, doctors and teachers at separate events in Ahmedabad..

He also criticised the BJP-led government in for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats.

Rahul also claimed that during the tenure of Modi as chief minister gave away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano car plant.

His scathing remark comes a month after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed doubt on the development in under the saffron party.

will be going to polls in two phases -- on December 9 and 14, respectively and counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi is all set to visit and address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south between November 27 and 29.