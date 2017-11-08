Rahul turning party into 'Indian Fake News Congress': BJP

The on Wednesday sought to embarrass Rahul Gandhi, saying the ex-serviceman whose photograph he has tweeted to pan has publicly supported note ban, and claimed that he is turning Indian into "Indian Fake News Congress".



Terming a "tragedy", Gandhi, whose party is observing 'black day' on the anniversary of the decision, tweeted a last year's photograph of Nand Lal in which the septuagenarian former army soldier appeared anguished as he stood in a queue to withdraw currency after the note ban.



Union minister said it was "unfair" on Gandhi's part to use the photo of a former soldier for his "nefarious design" and cited Lal's remarks made in an interview favouring the note ban decision."Some fake photograph of his has been used by to criticise (demonetisation). Nand Lal has been a distinguished soldier of the Army. He has retired. He has publicly supported Narendra Modi and It is completely unfair," the leader said."This is the level of He is determined to make Indian the Indian Fake News At least, he must stop insulting soldiers for his nefarious design," he said.The minister also took a dig at Gandhi over his criticism of Gujarat's "historic" development under the and his tweet of his dog 'Pidi'.Prasad alleged that it was not the first time that the had tried to mislead the people. The party highlighted the pain of a "poor man" in a queue in Karnataka and that person turned out to be a rich leader whose premises were raided by government agencies later, the minister claimed.The and the have been sparring over the note ban issue with the opposition party today observing 'black day' on the anniversary of the decision. In a counter-move, the is marking it as 'anti-black money day'.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had yesterday termed as "organised loot" and "legalised plunder".Hitting back, Prasad had said the former prime minister "seemed to be reading scripts written by someone else, just like vice-president Rahul Gandhi".Criticising Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today alleged that the former prime minister looked away when "organised plunder" kept happening during the UPA rule.