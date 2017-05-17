Raid on Chidambaram's house is a political vendetta, will fight back: Cong

Dubbing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) raid at P Chidambaram's residence as a "political vendetta," the Congress on Wednesday said that the former union minister has been targeted for his critical views about the central government.

"The way these raids are being publicised it clearly shows that the is trying to take political advantage out of it. It is a political vendetta. Chidambaram has been targeted for his critical views about the government. This is not right. He has been raising questions over government's economic and political policies which made the latter to take this step," Congress leader PL Punia told ANI.

Commenting on the same, Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is trying to suppress their voice by involving in 'politics of revenge'.

"Revenge and registration of false cases has become the DNA of the government. Congress party will not be deterred. We will not bow down. We will continue to fight for the people of this country. Congress leaders will continue to raise their voices on issues and policies where the government has failed India," Surjewala told ANI.

officials yesterday raided the residence of senior Congress leader Chidambaram and his son Karti in Chennai in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in several cases.

Reacting to the raids, Chidambaram said, there were no allegations against him in giving permissions during his tenure as the Union Finance Minister under the UPA government.

The senior Congress leader lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of using agencies to target his son.

"The government, using the and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write," the senior Congress leader added.

The raids were conducted at around 14 different locations in Chennai and also in the capital in connection with the criminal misconduct in grant of FIPB approval.