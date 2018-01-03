JUST IN
Railway earnings from ticket sales surge by over Rs 20 bn in 2016-17

The revenue generated through tickets in 2015-2016 was Rs 453.2393 billion while in the corresponding period next year it increased by Rs 23.5416 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Railways earned an additional Rs 20 billion through the sale of tickets in 2016-2017 as compared to the previous fiscal, the government told Parliament today.

Minister of State for railways Rajen Gohain told Lok Sabha that in 2015-2016, the national transporter earned Rs 172.04 billion through booking of tickets online and Rs 281.19 billion in offline booking while in 2016-2017, it earned  in online booking and 284.69 billion in offline booking.


The revenue generated through tickets in 2015-2016 was Rs 453.24 billion while in the corresponding period next year it increased by Rs 23.54 billion.

This refers to the fiscal year ending March 2017.

"With a view to facilitating convenient booking of unreserved tickets by passengers without having to stand in long queues to purchase railway tickets, Indian Railways has introduced facility of booking paperless unreserved tickets, season ticket and platform ticket through mobile phone in some stations in Central, Western, Eastern, Southern, South Eastern, South Central and Northern Railways", Gohain said.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:40 IST

