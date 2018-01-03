Railway earnings from ticket sales surge by over Rs 20 bn in 2016-17

earned an additional Rs 20 billion through the sale of tickets in 2016-2017 as compared to the previous fiscal, the government told today.



for Rajen Gohain told that in 2015-2016, the transporter earned Rs 172.04 billion through booking of tickets online and Rs 281.19 billion in offline booking while in 2016-2017, it earned in and 284.69 billion in offline booking.



The revenue generated through tickets in 2015-2016 was Rs 453.24 billion while in the corresponding period next year it increased by Rs 23.54 billion.This refers to the ending March 2017."With a view to facilitating convenient booking of unreserved tickets by passengers without having to stand in long queues to purchase railway tickets, Indian has introduced facility of booking paperless unreserved tickets, season ticket and platform ticket through mobile phone in some stations in Central, Western, Eastern, Southern, South Eastern, South Central and Northern Railways", Gohain said.