Railway launches new gold standard trains as part of Swarn Project

As part of Railways’ Swarn project, will showcase its first train with enhanced features and upgraded utilities. On Monday, the New Delhi-Kathgodam will bear a new look. The aims to upgrade premium trains like and Shatabdi Times of India reported

Here’s what you will find in the upgraded trains:

At a cost of Rs 50 Lakh each, the trains will provide additional security with more CCTV cameras and more RPF personnel on board. Punctuality has also been identified as a focus area for these trains.

The trains will be overhauled with better features and services. There will be new onboard entertainment features for commuters. The coaches of these trains will have new fresh interiors and will cater to the basic need of travellers, clean toilets with automatic doors.

Around 15 and 15 Shatabdis Trains will be upgraded in this exercise with a total cost of about Rs 25 crore. The project was launched during the tenure of as Railway Minister.

The new upgrades are focused on aesthetics, hygiene and entertainment. The trains’ interiors are redone with vibrant vinyl wrapping. For better movement inside the coach, the compartment aisle has been marked with fluorescent strips. On the outside, the trains will flaunt an anti-graffiti coating.

The washrooms of the trains will have a dustbin and a personal seat cover for toilets. In all coaches of the train, automatic hygiene and odour systems have also been installed. For the entertainment of the passengers, the train will have HD streaming through Wi-Fi hotspots.