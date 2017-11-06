Railway launches new gold standard trains as part of Swarn Project
At a cost of Rs 50 Lakh each, the trains will provide additional security with more CCTV cameras and more RPF personnel on board.
Agencies |
http://mybs.in/2UaIgKf
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU