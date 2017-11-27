Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hospitalised in Mumbai; condition stable

was hospitalised today after he complained of uneasiness but was doing "fine" now, a senior railway official said.



Before hospitalisation, Goyal visited suburban Elphinstone Road and Currey Road stations to take stock of ongoing construction of the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) by the Army.



Goyal complained of uneasiness after addressing a review meeting of senior Central and officials at the Maharaj Terminus this evening."After holding a review meeting with the officials, the minister complained of uneasiness due to acidity. An ambulance was called as part of protocol though he was fit enough to walk and preferred to travel in his own vehicle," the official."He (Goyal) has been admitted to a private hospital and is fine now," he added.Goyal did not attend a scheduled press conference due to ill health."Visited Elphinstone Road railway station and reviewed the progress of foot overbridge's construction. The Army has been working tirelessly to build the infrastructure within the given timeline," Goyal said in a tweet tonight.