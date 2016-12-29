Railways announce 10% rebate in vacant train berths

Worried over many unoccupied seats in Mail/Express trains, on Thursday announced 10 per cent rebate for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts from January 1 onwards.

A passenger can avail 10 per cent rebate in for availing the vacant berths in all reserved categories including AC and Sleeper class after the finalisation of the chart, according to a railway notification.

The rebate will be effective for six months beginning from January 1 next year.

The 10 per cent discount will be based on of the last ticket sold in the train.

However, all other charges like reservation and superfast will be levied accordingly.