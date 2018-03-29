Railways announces 20,000 additional jobs, total job offers at 110,000

The will recruit 20,000 more people, in addition to filling up 90,000 vacancies announced earlier, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The available vacancies have now been increased to 1,10,000 from previously 90,000, he said in a tweet.

"110,000 jobs in for youth: One of the world's biggest recruitment drive gets even bigger," Goyal wrote on twitter.

Officials said more than two crore individuals have applied for different posts in in response to the jobs announcement earlier this year.

The minister said there was a total of 9,000 job vacancies in the (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and more than 10,000 other additional jobs up for grabs.

Officials said online tests will be held for jobs in the railway police, locomotive drivers and technicians.

The notification and application for Group C (26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts) and Group D (62,907 posts) are already out.

The notification for RPF and RPSF will be published in the month of May 2018. The last date for Group C and D online application is March 31, 2018 till 23.59 hours, said.