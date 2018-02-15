Railways announces mega recruitment drive, over 90,000 posts on offer

Railways has sought applications for around 90,000 posts for including loco pilots and technicians, a statement from the ministry said. The minimum educational qualification is class tenth and an Industrial Training Institute certificate (ITI). The posts include technicians like fitter, crane driver, blacksmith, and carpenter at Group C Level II and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman. "Ministry of Railways has announced one of the worlds largest recruitment processes for 89,409 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) & Level II Categories," the statement said. The applications have been sought through the website. The Group C level II posts will be open for candidates in the age group of 18-28 years while Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates is open for those in the age group of 18-31 years.

While the salary of the former along with allowances as per the (level 2) will be in the scale of Rs 19,900-63,200, for the latter it will be in the scale of Rs 18,000- 56,900, the statement said. Applications for Group C Level II posts will be accepted till March 5, 2018 and for Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts will be accepted till March 12, 2018. The statement also said that free sleeper class railway pass facility shall be available for SC/ST candidates for the computer-based aptitude tests, physical efficiency tests, document verification during the recruitment stages. The computer-based test is scheduled tentatively in April May 2018.