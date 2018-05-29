Railways eyes 2 bn tonnes in freight movement of coal loading by 2023-2024

The is eyeing two billion tonnes in freight movement on the back of loading, in the next five years, thus joining the elite club of Chinese, Russian and USA railways, a said on Tuesday.

As of now, loading is around 555 million tonnes (MT), which is 22 MT more than the previous year's, and the is banking on this growth to leapfrog into the 2-billion tonnes target.

"The projection for 2020-2022 is 1,500 MT in The present 555 MT of loading should reach around 800 MT in the next two-three years and then it should increase to 1,000 MT thereafter. So, in this way there is demand of growth everywhere.

"Steel sector is booming for which we have to move iron-ore. There are hundreds of indents pending for rakes, are proliferating and they have set up grinding units for which rakes are needed for movement. Container is also increasing. Our target is to reach 2,000 MT (two billion tonne) by 2023-2024," said Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic,

Jamshed also said the will diversify into other commodities. The railways was mulling offering concessions to draw by allowing many such goods where loading is below the one million tonne mark.



