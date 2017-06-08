Railways launches mission to save Rs 1,500 cr on high-value purchases

Railways have further identified few high-value items where significant savings can be made

The Indian Railways has undertaken a multi-pronged approach to saving about Rs 1,500 crore in the procurement of high-value goods, including diesel, in the current fiscal.



The railways procure material worth more than Rs 50,000 crore annually to cater to the needs for production and maintenance of rolling stocks, signalling, tracks and fuel.



Aiming at significant savings in procurement, the railways has launched



"The mission has been launched with a goal to capture significant savings and for improvement in the quality of goods and services. For this, it is imperative to bring our procurement practices in line with the best international practices," said a senior official.



The goal is to achieve at least 10 per cent cost savings in the year 2017-18 and for this purpose, a total of 20 items have been identified, including high-speed diesel (HSD).



"The railways has been striving hard to increase its revenues while at the same time reducing our expenses," he said.



The railways procure HSD worth Rs 15,000 crore in a year as it is the highest single buyer of diesel in the country.



The railways intend to re-evaluate and re-work the consumption and need of the fossil fuel to achieve a sustainable reduction.



Cost reduction is being planned for diesel, which is the single most expensive item, by way of more efficient stocking, transportation and distribution. Long-term contracting is also one of the strategies for leveraging benefits of long- term commitment with oil PSUs, said the official.



The railways are also looking at the feasibility of adoption of an alternate of diesel.



Besides, it has taken measures for enhancing vendor base, digitising procurement process and review of consumption pattern and modification in design to reduce procurement cost in high-value items.



It was felt that along with looking for alternatives for the high-value materials the railways procures, it may also look to revisit the consumption norms that are being followed as improved consumption would eventually mean lesser need to procure items.



To make meaningful progress in the direction, it was decided to target both consumption norms and cost reduction without compromising safety and reliability.

Press Trust of India