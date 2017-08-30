JUST IN
Anna Hazare writes to PM Modi, warns of another agitation over Lokpal
Railways terminates 13 employees for Kalinga Utkal derailment

Among those sacked are 11 gangmen, one ironsmith and a junior engineer, the Railway Ministry said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A mangled coach of Utkal Express train being hauled off by a crane at the accident site in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. A preliminary probe has found that maintenance work was being carried out on tracks which might have caused derailment. Photo: PTI

Services of 13 railway employees were Wednesday terminated for gross negligence that led to the August 19 train derailment in which more than 20 people were killed.

Among those sacked are 11 gangmen, one ironsmith and a junior engineer, the railway ministry said.


All of them were workers in the Kathauli section where the accident took place when 14 coaches of the train jumped the rails.

"The railways has terminated the services of 13 employees under Section 14 of the discipline and appeal rule," said Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma.

Under this section, the services of any rail staff found guilty of gross negligence can be terminated without an enquiry.

The railway had earlier sent on leave, three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board officer, suspended four officers and transferred one in connection with the derailment.

First Published: Wed, August 30 2017. 20:44 IST

