Railways to go on recruitment drive

National carrier set to hire at least 25,000 this financial year

The is set to hire at least 25,000 employees this financial year. The transporter has a shortage of more than 225,000 employees. Of this, 54 per cent are there who work in departments that issue safety.



“Nearly 25,000 will join the railways in 2017-18. Tests for 18,252 posts including assistant station master, inquiry-cum-reservation clerk, traffic and commercial apprentices, goods guards, and junior accounts assistant have been conducted. In addition, applications for another 7,000 assistant loco pilots will be invited soon,” said an official source close to the development.



Soon after this, for another 13,000 will be opened under various categories including technical supervisors.



Last year, the Railways had conducted the world’s largest online examination, in which 9.2 million job applications were received for 18,252 “More than 270,000 people were called for a written test early this year and we finally shortlisted about 18,000. These applicants are set to join us in a few months’ time,” he added.



As of December last year, the Railways had more than 1.3 million employees, and 225,823 in the Group ‘C’ and the erstwhile Group ‘D’ categories.





Shine Jacob

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

It has 122,911 in the safety categories and a shortage of another 17,464 loco running staff.This comes at a time when an audit on gazetted officers done by suggested that the Railways was neither “under-staffed nor over-staffed” in the officers’ category. The Railways has around 18,000 executive officers.was expected to formulate a manpower policy for the gazetted officers of the Railways.“Though people say we have of more than 200,000, a large portion of it does not need to be filled because we have advanced technologies and a computerised safety mechanism. Filling is a continuous process through various modes of intakes,” the official added.The Railways has been planning a rationalisation of its manpower over the years and in a decade it has recommended surrendering close to 140,000 posts, according to sources.Railways officials say most accidents happen at unmanned level crossings, which number more than 6,000 in the country. Hence critics are highlighting the inadequacy of the staff strength.The has a network of more than 67,312 km, with about 12,600 trains carrying around 23 million passengers a day.