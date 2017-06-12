Railways to replace conventional coaches with LHB ones for better safety

The will soon replace the conventional coaches of the Puri- Express and the Puri- Express with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to improve passenger safety.

LHB coaches are equipped with 'anti-telescopic' technology which prevents them from crumpling and piling on top of each other in case of an accident, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said.

These coaches are designed for higher passenger capacity and operate at a speed of up to 160 km per hour. At present trains like Rajdhani Express, Purushottam Express, Duronto and Shatabdi Express are fitted with LHB coaches, they said.

They have decided to run Puri- with the new coaches from June 14 and Ahmedabad-Puri Express from June 16. Similarly, LHB fitted Puri- Express and Howrah-Puri train will run from June 18 and June 19, respectively.

Steps are being taken to replace all conventional coaches of trains with LHB coaches in a phased manner to ensure safety and comfort of passengers, they said.