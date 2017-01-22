Railways to replace conventional coaches with modern LHB

The LHB coaches are equipped with modern technology to prevent capsizing of coaches

Capsizing of in three consecutive major train derailments since November last year has pushed the to go for complete elimination of old-designed compartments at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) near Chennai and opt for modern (LHB) ones.



The are equipped with modern technology to prevent capsizing of coaches during the derailment.



As per the plan, manufacturing of ICF will be fully stopped from 2018-19 and production of will be expedited from 2017-18 in a big way to provide a safer and comfortable ride for passengers.



Nine coaches of Hirakund Express derailed last night near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh out of which four overturned. Earlier also several coaches capsized during the two major derailments near Kanpur in November and December last year, leading to greater causlaties.



While the production target of has been increased from 1,697 in 2016-17 to 2,384 in 2017-18, there will be 3,025 manufactured in 2018-19, said a senior Railway Ministry official.



According to rolling stock production programme, there will be only 801 manufactured in 2017-18, and subsequently no such coaches will be produced.



The official said a massive retrofitting exercise is being undertaken to convert existing into LHB ones by providing crashworthiness features in these coaches.



All safety parameters of like strong couplers and anti-climbing features are being provided during the retrofit exercise.



Currently, have about 50,000 which will be retrofitted with modern safety features in phases.

Press Trust of India