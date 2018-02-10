-
More than 13,000 employees of the Indian Railways are likely to face termination of services over 'unauthorised' leaves.
The disciplinary action against the Group C and D employees came after railways minister Piyush Goyal asked top officials to launch a massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various railway establishments.
During the drive, it was found that 13,521 out of 1.3 million workforce were absent from service for a long time without any authorisation.
"The establishment has initiated disciplinary action under the rules to terminate services of such absentees," read a statement by the Railways.
