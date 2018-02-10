JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bend it like Baba! Ramdev's TV series to kick off with a special preview
Business Standard

Railways to sack 13,521 Group C and D employees for unauthorised leaves

During the drive, it was found that 13,521 out of 1.3 million workforces were absent from service for a long time without any authorisation

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways

More than 13,000 employees of the Indian Railways are likely to face termination of services over 'unauthorised' leaves.

The disciplinary action against the Group C and D employees came after railways minister Piyush Goyal asked top officials to launch a massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various railway establishments.

During the drive, it was found that 13,521 out of 1.3 million workforce were absent from service for a long time without any authorisation.

"The establishment has initiated disciplinary action under the rules to terminate services of such absentees," read a statement by the Railways.
First Published: Sat, February 10 2018. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements