JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

India records 55% jump in total Twitter info requests by govt in H1 2017
Business Standard

Rain forces India to cancel practice session again in Eden Gardens

When it was raining, India made use of the dressing room lawn to play some volleyball

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Eden Gardens
Groundsmen remove water from the covers of the outfield after rains at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Wednesday, a day before the 2nd ODI cricket match against India. PTI Photo

India's outdoor practice session had to be cancelled for the second successive day before rain made way for bright sunshine over the Eden Gardens, raising hopes of a full game in the second ODI against Australia here tomorrow.

In fact, Australia too had to cancel its outdoor training session even though the covers were removed for the first time in 48 hours.


Just after India left for team hotel, sun shone over the iconic stadium as Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly was seen inspecting the pitch and ground.

"It looks good," said Ganguly.

The local meteorological department also gave a positive

Weather forecast for the match.

"There is no more affect of low pressure. There are some chances of rain tomorrow but the weather will clear up towards the afternoon and there will be sunshine," IMD director Ganesh Das told PTI.

A similar pattern was observed today as there was a brief spell of rain in the morning, forcing the Australians to train indoors for the second successive day, while it remained hazy in the afternoon when Virat Kohli and Co checked in, and towards the evening the sun was out in full glow.

When it was raining, India made use of the dressing room lawn to play some volleyball.

Earlier, Kohli along with chief coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun took a close look a the pitch, which had a bit of grass and some visible bowling marks as BCCI allowing a Bengal pre-season practice match exactly a week ago.

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after a 26-run win over Australia in a rain-curtailed match in Chennai.

First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day