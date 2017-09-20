Rain forces India to cancel practice session again in Eden Gardens

India's outdoor practice session had to be cancelled for the second successive day before rain made way for bright sunshine over the Eden Gardens, raising hopes of a full game in the second against here tomorrow.



In fact, too had to cancel its outdoor training session even though the covers were removed for the first time in 48 hours.



Just after India left for team hotel, sun shone over the iconic stadium as Association of president was seen inspecting the pitch and ground."It looks good," said Ganguly.The local meteorological department also gave a positiveforecast for the match."There is no more affect of low pressure. There are some chances of rain tomorrow but the will clear up towards the afternoon and there will be sunshine," director Ganesh Das told PTI.A similar pattern was observed today as there was a brief spell of rain in the morning, forcing the Australians to train indoors for the second successive day, while it remained hazy in the afternoon when and Co checked in, and towards the evening the sun was out in full glow.When it was raining, India made use of the dressing room lawn to play some volleyball.Earlier, along with chief coach and bowling coach Bharat Arun took a close look a the pitch, which had a bit of grass and some visible bowling marks as allowing a pre-season practice match exactly a week ago.India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 26-run win over in a rain-curtailed match in