Rain helps send West Indies into 2019 Cricket World Cup

Rain came to the rescue of the West Indies as they qualified for the 2019 after defeating defending champions Scotland by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in the ongoing Qualifier 2018 at the Harare Club on Wednesday.

Scotland, chasing 199 for a place in the World Cup, were 125 for five in 35.2 overs when rain prevented further play.

The Windies, after put in to bat first, lost Chris Gayle on the very first ball of the match and then saw Shai Hope return to the pavilion 12 balls later to slip to two for two.

(66) and (51) revived their side's innings by adding 121 runs for the third wicket in 168 balls.

The Windies innings was wrapped up for 198 in 48.4 overs, with the last eight wickets falling for just 75 runs in close to 18 overs.

Safyaan Sharif turned out to be the most impressive among Scotland bowlers as he scalped crucial wickets of Gayle, Hope and Rovman Powell, conceding just 27 runs.

Brad Wheal finished with figures of three for 34.

Chasing down the target, Scotland slipped to 25 for three after Jason Holder dismissed Matthew Cross while Kemar Roach dispatched the in-form Kyle Coetzer and Michael Jones.

Later Ashley Nurse brilliantly caught Calum MacLeod (21) off his own bowling and then dismissed Berrington (33) as Scotland slipped to 105 for five.

George Munsey was unbeaten on 32 to keep Scotland in the hunt but rain came down in force to end any chances of resumption for them.

While the result ended Scotland's hopes of featuring in their second successive and fourth overall since 1999, Afghanistan and Ireland are now back in contention if rain affects Thursday's match between the UAE and Zimbabwe.

If there is no result, then net run-rate will determine the second qualifier behind the West Indies.