Rains drench Delhi, more likely on Tuesday

Heavy showers drenched the capital on Monday, offering much-needed respite from muggy weather conditions.



As the skies turned grey, vehicles were seen plying with their headlights on at around 2.30 pm.



The downpour led to water-logging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.The Safdarjung Observatory gauged 29.6 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road recorded 42.6 mm of precipitation, Palam 15.3 mm, Ridge 30 mm and Aayangar 10.2 mm, a Department official said.The city had a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 76 and 95 per cent, the official said.The weatherman has predicted overcast skies and a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at several places on Tuesday.

